Curfew in areas under Khadak, Faraskhana, Swargate, and Kondhwa police stations

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 21:54 IST

PUNE: A curfew will be imposed by the Pune police in four areas of the city – under the jurisdictions of the Khadak, Faraskhana, Swargate, and Kondhwa police stations.

Stores providing essential commodities will now be allowed to remain open for two hours only - between 10am and noon.

Joint commissioner Ravindra Shisve made the announcement on Tuesday, stating, “The changes have been made in the light of an increasing number of cases and deaths caused by Covid-19 in the city.”

“If crowds are found at these places, they will be asked to disburse. Shops will be asked to shut if the crowds are not managed in keeping with social distancing,” said Jt CP Shisve.

The banks in these areas will remain closed; only ATMs will remain open.

Exceptions will be made for police and security personnel,; health department officials, hospital staff and medical shop employees; emergency patient movement; government staff appointed to fight the pandemic; and media personnel with a curfew pass.

All these persons are required to carry a valid identity card.

In the jurisdiction of Khadak police station, following areas will be sealed: Yadgar Bekary to Dalal chowk to Mohsin General Stores; Shama Fabrication; Shahid Bhagatsingh chowk, Ulhas Mitra Mandal; Raja Tower, Emanuel Church backyard; Haji Isak shaikh road, Mithgunj police outpost, Royal caterers, Chandtara chowk and Ghorpade peth police outpost.

In the jurisdiction of Swargate police station, the following areas will be sealed: Minatai Thackeray Vasahat, Maharshinagar; area between Mahavir Pratishthan and Radhaswami Satsang Vyas; Dias plot; Khilare vasti; Seven Loves chowk; Laxmi Narayan chowk; Satara road and Giridhar Bhawan chowk.

Additionally, Mangalwar peth and Raviwar Ppeth areas under the Faraskhana police station along with Malik nagar, Mithanagar, Satynan Hospital Colony, Bhairoba temple PMT bus stop, Shalimar Society, Gangadham road in Kondhwa police station jurisdiction will also be sealed.