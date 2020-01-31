e-paper
Jan 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

‘Customers’ rob grocer of ₹3 lakh in Ludhiana

cities Updated: Jan 31, 2020 22:21 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Posing as customers, four armed miscreants looted ₹3 lakh from a wholesale grocery shop at the Gaushala road in Raikot on Thursday evening.

The complainant, Pankaj Gupta of Mohalla Sechra of Raikot, said two of the accused came to the shop asking for cannisters of ghee for a wedding. “The accused flashed sharp-edged weapons and threatened me to keep mum. They then called upon their two accomplices standing near the shop and then overpowered me, before taking ₹3 lakh from my bag and the cash box,” Gupta said in his police complaint.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jarnail Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 392 (robbery), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the unidentified accused at the Raikot city police station. “The accused were captured on the CCTV cameras installed near the shop. We are trying to identify them,” the ASI said.

