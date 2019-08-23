Cut off from families, Kashmiri students face cash crunch

cities

Cut off from their families, thousands of Kashmiri students in Punjab are facing a cash crunch as the Valley remains under strict lockdown for the past two weeks.

“Everyone here is facing monetary problems after restrictions were imposed on August 5. I am not able to pay my room rent now. We don’t know for how long the lockdown will remain so I am buying tickets and going home on August 28,” said Huzaif Abdullah, who studies in a private university at Jalandhar.

On August 5, the government shut off internet and telephone lines in Kashmir to prevent the spread of fake news and violent protests in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370. Hundreds of students returned to the Valley after they lost contact with their families, but those who decided to stay on are finding it sustenance difficult.

Srinagar resident Ahmad, who has spoken to his parents only once since the lock-down began, said, “I could speak for just one minute to my parents. It was very difficult for me to ask for money when they are in a troubled situation.”

Syed Ubaid, Kashmiri student, said, “Last week I was suffering from a cold but I thought one hundred times before buying medicine. Then my brother who studies in Kuwait sent me money. We don’t know for how long we can sustain like this.”

KHALSA AID TO THE RESCUE

As 17 days have passed since the lock-down in the Valley, many students have reached out to Khalsa Aid for help. “We are a group of about 20 students and have been helping each other out, but now we have no food stock left. We wrote to Khalsa Aid for help and they helped us yesterday,” said B-Tech student Ruwaid Wani in Mohali.

Administrator Khalsa Aid, Gurpreet Singh said, “We received many requested from Kashmiri students for help and we immediately provided them with essential items and grocery kits. If students are facing monetary issues they can contact us for help.”

Aman Mital, associate director (Media) Lovely Professional University said, “The date of pending dues for Kashmiri students has been extended by the University. We are also providing counseling to those Kashmiri students who are jittery die to the current situation in the Valley.”

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 01:40 IST