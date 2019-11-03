Cyclone Maha nearing north Maha causes heavy rain in Pune; rains now till Nov 7

cities

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 21:52 IST

PUNE On Sunday evening, Pune felt the impact of cyclone Maha, which, according to the IMD, is heading down the Arabian sea towards south Gujarat, with impact forecast to most be felt on the north coast of Maharashtra.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shivajinagar recorded 52.3 mm of rainfall upto 8.30 pm, while Wadgaonsheri recorded 47 mm of rainfall.

In areas like Wagholi, Ahmednagar road, NIBM, Wanowrie, and Sinhagad road, 20 minutes of heavy rain had the roads waterlogged.

“The eastern part of Pune had heavy rain due to a local convective and dense clouds at 12-km height as seen on the radar image,” an IMD statement said.

IMD has now, in the wake of cyclone Maha, forecast rain for the city until November 7.

Drawing out the wider forecast, Anupam Kashyapi, head of Weather, IMD, said,“November 4, 5, and 6 will see rain in some places in Goa, Konkan and central Mahashrashtra, while there will be light to very light rain on November 7, also in Marathawada and Vidharbha.”

On the cyclone Maha impact, Kashyapi said, “There are gale winds, speed reaching 160-170 kmph gusting to 185 kmph, likely over east-central and adjoining west-central and northeast Arabian Sea. Hence, fishermen are advised not to venture into the central and northeast Arabian Sea on November 4, 5 and 6.”