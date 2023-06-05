Home / Cities / Dalit man's thumb chopped off in Gujarat after nephew picks up cricket ball, case lodged

Dalit man's thumb chopped off in Gujarat after nephew picks up cricket ball, case lodged

PTI |
Jun 05, 2023 09:31 PM IST

According to the FIR, the accused got angry and threatened the boy who had picked up the ball while watching a cricket match at a school playground.

A group of people allegedly assaulted a Dalit man and chopped off his thumb after his nephew picked up a cricket ball during a match at a school playground in Gujarat's Patan district, police said.

An FIR has been registered under sections including 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons), 506 (criminal intimidation). (Representative image) (Twitter/GolaghatPolice)
An FIR has been registered under sections including 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons), 506 (criminal intimidation). (Representative image) (Twitter/GolaghatPolice)

Also Read| ‘Husband responsible’: Gujarat woman posts video before killing children, self

The incident took place in Kakoshi village in the district on Sunday, an official said. According to the FIR, the accused got angry and threatened the boy who had picked up the ball while watching a cricket match at a school playground in the village, he said.

They also allegedly hurled casteist slurs with the intention to insult and intimidate members of the Dalit community, the official said. When the boy's uncle Dhiraj Parmar objected to this, the matter was settled for the time being, he said. However, later that evening, a group of seven men armed with sharp weapons assaulted the complainant Dhiraj and his brother Kirti, the official said. One of the accused chopped off Kirti's thumb and injured him seriously, he said.

An FIR has been registered under sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons), 506 (criminal intimidation) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act), the official said. Efforts are on to apprehend the accused, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cricket ball dalit gujarat gujarat police + 2 more
cricket ball dalit gujarat gujarat police + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out