Dam discharge down in Pune, but heavy rainfall warning continues for ghat section

Sep 05, 2019

A day after heavy showers in western parts of the district, rain relented on Thursday, prompting dam authorities to reduce water discharge from various reservoirs. From Khadakwasla, discharge was brought from 37,000 cusecs at 9pm on Wednesday to 13,981 at 9pm on Thursday through Mutha river.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) continued its warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane and ghat sections of Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts for the next four days.

According to IMD, ‘heavy to very heavy rainfall’ is likely to occur at ghat sections in western Maharashtra specifically in Pune, Sangli, Satara and Kolhapur districts.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather, IMD Pune, said, “Strong westerlies from the Arabian sea bringing more moisture will lead to heavy downpour over Konkan, Goa and parts of central Maharashtra. The presence of offshore trough from north Maharashtra coast to Kerala coast is also responsible for heavy rainfall.”

Kashyapi added that the monsoon trough is tilted to the south as compared to the normal position, which will lead to good rainfall over the state for the next four days.

As compared to Wednesday’s rainfall, activity reduced on Thursday. Shivajinagar recorded 0.1mm of rain on Thursday. Alibaug in Konkan region recorded 60mm which was the highest rainfall in the state on Thursday.

