Home / Cities / Daryaganj violence: Notice to cops on suspects’ plea

Daryaganj violence: Notice to cops on suspects’ plea

cities Updated: Dec 24, 2019 21:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi:
         

New Delhi:

A Delhi court on Tuesday sought the police’s response on a petition filed by the 15 suspects in last week’s Daryaganj violence, who have challenged the dismissal of their bail applications by a magistrate on Monday.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Satish Kumar issued notice to Delhi Police on a plea filed by six suspects.

When the matter came up for hearing, the additional public prosecutor told the court that he had not got a copy of the bail applications. However, appearing for the suspects, senior advocate Rebecca John told the court that they had got the order of the magistrate late, which is why they could not submit a copy.

She said extra copies had been filed and the court registry would have them.

Following this, the court issued notice and posted the matter for December 28.

Later, nine other suspects also moved the court seeking bail in the Daryaganj violence, where the police had accused them of rioting, criminal conspiracy and damage to public property.

A Delhi court on Monday had dismissed the bail pleas of the 15 accused, stating that the allegations were serious and investigation was in the initial stages.

