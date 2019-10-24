Daultabad gets third-time lucky

e-paper
cities Updated: Oct 24, 2019 22:33 IST
HT Correspondent
Gurugram Independent candidate Rakesh Daultabad got third-time lucky on Thursday, winning the Badshahpur seat, defeating BJP’s Manish Yadav by 101,86 votes. Daultabad, the only candidate in Gurugram district to have dislodged the BJP, had contested the assembly polls on an INLD ticket in 2014 and as an independent in 2009, finishing second both times.

What perhaps helped Daulatabad in this election was the decision of the BJP to drop sitting MLA Rao Narbir Singh. Yadav lost to Daultabad by over 10,000 votes.

Prior to the assembly elections, he also held meetings with residents of developing sectors along Dwarka Expressway and promised to provide them basic amenities. The residents said they were also hopeful that Daulatabad would help in the removal of Kherki Daula toll plaza.

Daultabad wasn’t available for comment on Thursday. Earlier this month, he had said, “I have been part of the movement to remove Kherki Daula toll. I will get a Bill passed. I have no interest in the toll. My fight is for the residents of new sectors.”

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 22:33 IST

