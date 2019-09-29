Day after balcony collapse, residents want more time to vacate illegal bldg in Ulhasnagar

cities

A day after a portion of a ground-plus-six-storey illegal building in Ulhasnagar collapsed on Friday, the civic officials are yet to demolish the structure, as residents have asked for more time to vacate their homes.

There were no casualties reported in the incident. But as the building had tilted slightly, the civic commissioner had asked the residents of Sai Kutir to vacate the building, following which the authorities would demolish it.

“The residents have asked for a day more to vacate the building,” said Ganesh Shimpi, assistant commissioner, UMC.

“So, we will abide by their request. If they fail to vacate the building in a day’s time, we will demolish keeping in mind the safety of the occupants of the structure and the nearby buildings as well as and those passing by it,” said Shimpi.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the civic body checked the safety arrangements made by a Gujarati-medium school next to Sai Kutir building.

“The school is open and has not changed its routine. We had asked the management to ensure safety of students and to relocate them. The school management assured us that the 300-odd students would be accommodated in a huge space owned by the school on the other side of the road. We checked the accommodation and gave a go-ahead,” said Shimpi.

The mishap has yet again highlighted the need for prompt action against illegal and dangerous buildings in the city.

On August 13, a ground-plus-five-storey building, Mahak Apartment, on Link Road collapsed, leaving around 500 occupants homeless.

The residents had taken to the streets after the incident, following which the state government had asked the civic chief to regularise and redevelop the illegal and dangerous structures in the city. The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) has initiated the process to do so.

On February 3, three people, including a two-year-old, died, while four were injured, as the flooring on the second floor of a private clinic, Sai Ashirwad, in Ulhasnagar collapsed, bringing down the ground floor slab.

