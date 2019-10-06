Days after inmate’s suicide bid, Agra orphanage sealed for irregularities

cities

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 19:57 IST

The orphanage, which was recently in news for one of its inmates alleging gang-rape and attempting suicide, was sealed on Sunday after the Agra administration found irregularities there.

An 18-year-old inmate of the ‘ashram’ (orphanage) had jumped into the Yamuna on Thursday. After she was rescued, she had accused three persons, including two orphanage inmates, of raping her. All the accused were arrested and a case was registered against them.

On Sunday evening, a team of officials, led by chief development officer (CDO) J Reebha, reached the orphanage, located in the trans-Yamuna area, and sealed it in the presence of administrative officials, police personnel and the ‘ashram’ staff.

“We are shifting the inmates from here. The boys have already been moved out and the girls are also being shifted. The younger girls will be sent to the Asha Jyoti Kendra,” said Reebha soon after reaching the orphanage.

The CDO informed that two cases related to the ‘ashram’ had been registered at the at Itimad-ud-Daula police station. “The first is against the three persons accused of gang-raping an inmate, while the second FIR is against the orphanage authorities for running it without proper registration renewal,” said Reebha.

To recall, a day after the inmate’s suicide attempt, a team of state women commission, administrative officials and the local police had inspected the orphanage on Friday and found several irregularities there.

The vice-chairperson of the state women commission, Sushma Singh, and member Nirmala Dixit said they found the orphanage running without renewing its registration. In addition, empty beer bottles were found on the premises, and objectionable content, including chats and monetary transactions, were found in the mobile phone of an adult inmate.

A day earlier, volunteers of an NGO working on the bank of Yamuna, had rescued the inmate after she attempted to end her life by jumping into the river. They had also informed the police, who immediately sprung into action when the girl alleged gang-rape.

Itimad-ud-Daula police said that initially the accused were believed to be minors but their medical examination revealed them to be majors.

A case under section 376 D of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the three and they were sent to jail after being presented in court on Friday, said police. Cops said the victim’s two brothers also resided at the same ‘ashram’.

Meanwhile, the orphanage staff had claimed that the victim had been treated for a psychiatric disorder in the past.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 19:37 IST