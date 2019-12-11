DDA: Childcare room, EV charging station mandatory in all new buildings

cities

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 22:09 IST

New Delhi: A childcare room and charging station for electric vehicles will now be mandatory in all new buildings. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Wednesday approved a proposal to modify the Unified Building By-laws for Delhi (UBBL 2016).

“Based on the occupancy pattern and the total parking provisions on the premises of various building types, charging infrastructure should be provided for electric vehicles which we assume to be about 20% of the parking capacity of the building,” a DDA official said.

Vijender Gupta, DDA member and leader of the opposition in the Delhi assembly, said, “A childcare room has been included in building by-laws to provide comfort to mother and child in all public buildings and private establishments. The amendment to provide charging stations will promote the use of electric vehicles.”

The landowning agency, in a meeting chaired by lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal, also took some key decisions such as developing Narela as an education hub; changes in the park adoption policy; relaxation in chulha tax ( a tax paid by those living in the fringes of the city) and several land use changes for development of residential and commercial centres.

Tarun Kapoor, DDA vice-chairman, said the land use of 36 hectares in Narela has been changed so that it can be developed as an education hub. “We plan to provide land for setting up university campuses in Narela. It will become a major education hub in the years to come.”

Gupta said, “This will facilitate the setting up of a permanent campus of the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) that will provide education to nearly 10,000 students on-campus.”

With the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) working on the Master Plan of Delhi 2041, the DDA has approved a proposal to conduct a drone survey of the entire city for mapping structures and utilities. For this, the agency has roped in IIT-Roorkee.

“This will help in planning for the city as we will have an exact picture of what exists where. We will also commission a door-to-door survey of buildings to list what each building is being sued for. This is a huge exercise and will play a crucial role in Master Plan 2041. We had gotten a partial survey done by IIT-Roorkee and now, the institute will undertake a comprehensive one,” Kapoor said.

The land owning agency also approved its budget for the next financial year. The estimated earnings in the next fiscal is ₹5,993.9 crore. DDA officials said disposal of land and houses will add to the DDA’s coffers.