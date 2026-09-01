Raaz actor Malini Sharma overwhelmed as fans flood her with calls after viral report: ‘Wasn’t expecting this’

Malini Sharma, who played a pivotal role in Vikram Bhatt’s 2002 horror film Raaz, recently found herself back in the spotlight after it was revealed that she had given up her acting career and life in showbiz to live a quiet farm life. She has now reacted to the newfound admiration from fans and the overwhelming response on social media. Malini Sharma spoke about viral fame.

'I wasn't expecting this at all' Malini shared a video on Instagram addressing the influx of messages and calls she has been receiving on social media following the renewed interest in her life. “Hi, this is Malini with The Slow Local diaries. Aap logon ne toh kamaal kar diya. Iski mujhe bilkul ummeed nahi thi (You guys have done an amazing job. I wasn't expecting this at all). Thank you, gratitude."

She then addressed how many people have been calling the number of her farmstay, The Slow Local. She explained that since her farmstay is a small property, she and her team are finding it difficult to process the large number of calls coming in. She said, “I am overwhelmed and actually do not have any word to say. Par ek chhoti si request hai. Hamara farmstay bahut chhota sa hai aur itni saari calls farmstay wale numbers pe process karna hamare liye mushkil ho raha hai (I have a small request. Our farm stay is very small and it is difficult to process so many calls)."

She then asked people to contact the farmstay through WhatsApp instead of calling. She also shared that she has been receiving a large number of messages on Instagram. “Insta pe toh aap mujhe message bhej rahe hain aur bahut saare bhej rahe hain. I will try and reply to all the messages (You guys are sending me so many messages on Instagram)."