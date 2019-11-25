DDA to launch portal for conveyance deed of properties in unauthorised colonies on Dec 16

cities

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 20:38 IST

New Delhi:

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will on December 16 launch a web portal to enable residents of unauthorised colonies to apply for conveyance deed, a legal document needed for the purchase of a property, BJP Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly and DDA member Vijender Gupta announced on Monday.

The DDA vice-chairperson, Tarun Kapoor, said that to start with, around 100 people living in such colonies will get ownership rights in the form of conveyance deed by the end of December. “People can then go to the Delhi government to get their property registered,” he said.

The conveyance deed will be a symbolic gesture with which DDA has kick-started the Prime Minister-Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojna (PM UDAY) scheme to confer ownership rights to residents of over 1,700 unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

This deed gives ownership rights to people and means that their property is in the record books of the DDA. Getting their registry will mean that they can get loan on it from banks or sell it, said a DDA official.

DDA has kicked off the process of uploading maps of unauthorised colonies on its website. More than 60 such maps have been uploaded. Officials at the DDA, Survey of India and Department of Revenue of the Government of India have delineated the boundaries of more than 500 unauthorised colonies.

Kapoor said Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) have been requested to give their suggestions and comments on the delineated boundaries. An advertisement regarding it will be issued soon.

Thereafter, a web portal will be launched on December 16 through which they can start the process of applying for conveyance deeds.

“The applicant shall open a digital locker account; upload each of the ownership documents in the locker separately; take a photograph of his property from outside so that the building or vacant plot is clearly visible,” a senior DDA official said. Applicants will have to get the geo-coordinates of the plot fixed by the agency.

DDA officials would, then, physically verify the property before initiating the legalisation process.