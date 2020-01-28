Deadline for Transport Nagar survey report extended

cities

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 20:33 IST

Gurugram: The deadline for compiling the survey reports for the proposed Transport Nagar in Sector 33 has been extended by two weeks keeping in view the complexity of the project and multiple agencies involved, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) said on Tuesday.

A meeting in this regard was held at the HSVP office in Sector 14 in which survey reports received till now were analysed. The authority said that directions have been issued to send the requisite information in a pre-decided format within 15 days so that the project proposal could be prepared and submitted to the government.

The Transport Nagar project, planned by the HSVP in Sector 33 over 70 acres of land, has been delayed by almost two decades. Encroachments on a part of the land and prolonged litigation have led to the delay in the development of this project, officials said. The authority now plans to develop the project on encumbrance-free 40 acres of land.

“This is a complex task as the surveying teams need to identify transporters, roads on which they are located, and whether shifting them will ease traffic or not. It is taking time, but we have asked all the stakeholders in the meeting to do the work in detail so that the project proposal is concrete,” said Jitender Yadav, administrator, HSVP, Gurugram.

The survey in areas on MG Road and Sikanderpur is being carried out by SDM, north; in areas around Sheetla Mata Road, Sector 5, Palam Vihar, Old Delhi Road, Atul Katarya Chowk up to Dundahera, the survey is being handled by SDM, south. The areas on the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) and Delhi-Gurgaon expressway are being surveyed by joint commissioner, MCG, zone 3; the areas of Old Jail Road Complex, Pataudi Road, and sectors 9, 9A, 10, 10 A, 37 are being surveyed by estate officer 1, HSVP; and the area on Sohna Road will be surveyed by DTCP officials.

It may be noted that chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in December had asked the HSVP to prepare a plan and submit it for approval within a month.

Vivek Kalia, estate officer II, Gurugram, said that the survey work is nearing completion and the entire data would be compiled within the next two weeks so that a project proposal can be prepared. “We are working on it,” he said.