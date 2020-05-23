e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 23, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Deadline to affix HSRPs on vehicles extended till June 30

Deadline to affix HSRPs on vehicles extended till June 30

An online system of pre-booking an appointment and payment of fee has been activated on the website punjabhsrp.in in addition to a mobile application, HSRP Punjab

chandigarh Updated: May 23, 2020 23:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab government has extended the deadline for owners of vehicles registered in the state to get these affixed with High Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) till June 30. State transport minister Razia Sultana said this will be the final opportunity for vehicle owners as no further extension would not be given.

Sultana added that HSRPs were mandatory in light of the orders of the Supreme Court of India and notifications by the Centre and the state. She added said that in addition to existing 22 fitting centres at district headquarters, 45 additional fitment centres had been established at the sub-divisional level. She added that to maintain social distance, vehicle owners will not be required to go to fitment centres and wait for their turn. An online system of pre-booking an appointment as per one’s convenience and payment of the fees has been activated on the website punjabhsrp.in in addition to a mobile application, HSRP Punjab. The minister clarified that HSRP on vehicles manufactured from April 2019 onwards are to be affixed from agencies where there were purchased.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In