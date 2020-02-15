Death of 4 students in van fire: Patiala cops to start extensive inspection of school buses

cities

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 22:26 IST

Police have decided to conduct an extensive inspection of school buses in Patiala district to ensure fire safety systems are installed and other are norms followed in school buses, in the wake of fire in a van that charred four children to death at Longowal village in Sangrur district on Saturday.

Superintendent of police (SP traffic) Palwinder Singh Cheema said the move is being taken as a precautionary measure. “Though school buses are checked randomly, now we are going to conduct an extensive inspection of vehicles ferrying students across the district. The school managements are being given regular instructions to follow norms laid down under the state government’s Safe School Vahan scheme,” the SP said.

“We have already directed the schools to stop using three-wheelers and obsolete vehicles for ferrying students,” he said.

Patiala traffic incharge Ranjit Singh said at least 45 challans of school buses have been issued this year so far for violation of norm.

“As many as 218 vehicles were penalised in 2019,” he said.

Under the Safe School Vahan Scheme, the schools are required to display the details such as vehicle registration number, type and model, installation of flashlight/buzzer, fire safety system, seating capacity, speed governor, CCTV cameras, type of doors, door locks, emergency exit and first-aid box.