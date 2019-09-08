Death of IAS officer’s wife: Cops recreate sequence of events to clear doubts

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 18:31 IST

The police, along with experts of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), recreated a sequence of events on Sunday to clear doubts over the death of IAS officer Umesh Pratap Singh’s wife Anita Singh at their Vikalp Khand residence under Chinhat police station limits.

The IAS officer and the police had initially claimed that the woman had shot herself with her licensed pistol as she was under depression. However, the woman’s cousin Rajeev Kumar Singh accused the IAS officer of murdering his wife and lodged an FIR under Sections 302 (for murder) and 201 (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC against him with Chinhat police station on September 5.

He levelled allegations of corruption and demanded a CBI probe against the IAS officer, while holding a press conference on Friday.

Refuting the allegations, the IAS officer accused the woman’s cousin of hatching a conspiracy to extort money by maligning his image and lodging a false FIR against him.

SP (North) Sukriti Madhav said the team of forensic experts stayed at the IAS officer’s residence for over two hours to recreate the sequence of events.

The experts recreated the sequence how the woman suffered the bullet wound on her chest while sitting in her room on the first floor. The deceased’s husband, his son, friend and domestic help, who were present when the woman suffered bullet wound around 2.30 am on September 1, were questioned about the sequence of events, said the SP.

“We have asked the experts to give their conclusion at the earliest but they are likely to take over two weeks,” he added.

On Saturday, the IAS officer wrote to additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi and sought security for himself and his family members fearing threat from his wife’s cousin. He alleged that his wife’s cousin has a criminal background and one of his relatives is on a senior position in the police department, who had major clout.

Addressing media persons, the IAS officer’s cousin, Pramod Singh, on Sunday said Rajeev and his aides had been involved in land-grabbing incidents in the past and amassed wealth through unfair means. He said Rajeev had even tried to get illegal work done through the IAS officer whenever he held key posts.

“The IAS officer never obliged Rajeev. As a result, he was now trying to blackmail him and extort money by coming up with false allegations,” said Pramod Singh.

On Friday, the victim’s daughter, Upasna Singh, 22, also refuted the allegations while talking to media persons at her residence. “I am unable to understand why he is making unnecessary allegations and dragging my father’s name into controversy,” she said.

The deceased’s elder sister, Reena Singh, her husband, Madan Gopal Singh, a retired DIG, another cousin, Maheshwar Singh also had not suspected any foul play in the incident.

