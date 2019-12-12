e-paper
Deccan women’s ITF sees 5 qualifiers through to quarters

cities Updated: Dec 12, 2019 18:35 IST
PUNE Day two of the Deccan ITF $25,000 women’s tennis tournament at the Deccan Gymkhana on Thursday saw five players who came through qualifying entering the quarterfinals.

Sato Naho from Japan battled for two hours and six minutes to overcome Nudnida Luangnam of Thailand 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 6-0. Luangnam defeated top seeded Jia Jing Lu in the first round.

Alicia Smith from Australia also entered quarterfinals as she defeated Corinna Dentoni of Italy 6-3, 7-6 (7-3).

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain upset fourth seeded Ulrikke Eikeri of Norway 6-3, 6-0 , while another qualifier Olga Doroshina of Russia upset sixth seed Latvia’s Diana Marcinkevica 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-2 to enter the quarterfinals.

In the doubles quarterfinals, Kang Jia-Qi Of China and Peangtarn Plipuech of Thailand ended the challenge of Samoa’s Steffi Carruthers and Indian Ramya Natarajan 6-0, 7-6 (7-3)

Results: (pre quarterfinals; q:qualifier)

q-Sato Naho (Jpn) bt Nudnida Luangnam (Tha) 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 6-0; q-Alicia Smith (Aus) bt q-Corinna Dentoni (Ita) 6-3, 7-6 (7-3); 8-Peangtarn Plipuech (Tha) bt Martina Caregaro (Ita) 7-6 (7-4), 6-2; Shalimar Talbi (Blr) bt Risa Ushijima (Jpn) 7-6 (7-3), 7-5; q-Emma Raducanu (Gbr) bt 4-Ulrikke Eikeri (Nor) 6-3, 6-0; q-Punnin Kovapitukted (Tha) bt wc-Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty (Ind) 6-3, 6-4; q-Olga Doroshina (Rus) bt 6-Diana Marcinkevica (Lat) 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2; 5-Naiktha Bains (Gbr) W/O Katie Boulter (Gbr)

Doubles: (quarterfinal)

Mishina, Daria and Anna Morgina (RUS) bt Kyoka Okamura and Sato Naho (JPN) 6-1, 6-3; 2-Ulrikke Eikeri (Nor)and Yashina Ekaterina (Rus) bt Luangnam, Nudnida (Tha)and Risa Ushijima (JPN)6-1, 6-0; Kim Dabin (Kor) and Kim Na Ri (Kor) bt Victoria Muntean (Fra) and Salimar Talbi (Blr) 6-4, 6-2; 4-Kang, Jia-Qi (Chn)and Peangtarn Plipuech (Tha) bt Steffi Carruthers (Sam)and Ramya Natarajan (Ind) 6-0, 7-6(7-3

