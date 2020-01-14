e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Home / Cities / December 16 gang rape convict Mukesh Singh writes to President for mercy

December 16 gang rape convict Mukesh Singh writes to President for mercy

cities Updated: Jan 14, 2020 21:47 IST

Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi

One of the convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang rape case, Mukesh Singh, on Tuesday filed a mercy petition with President Ram Nath Kovind.

Mukesh’s mercy plea came within hours of the Supreme Court rejecting the curative petition of two convicts — Mukesh and Vinay Sharma — in the case on Tuesday.

Convicts Vinay and Mukesh had filed the curative petition after being sentenced to death by the Apex court along with two others Pawan Gupta and Akshay Thakur. Pawan and Akshay are yet to file curative petitions before the Supreme Court.

Simultaneously, Mukesh on Tuesday also moved the Delhi High Court challenging a lower court’s decision to issue a death warrant for the execution of the four men at the Tihar jail complex on January 22 at 7am.

In his plea before the high court, Mukesh said that his mercy plea is pending before the President and that he should be given a minimum of 14 days notice, if the petition is rejected by the President. Citing a judgment of the Supreme Court, the plea further said that the Apex court had held that there must be a minimum of 14 days notice between the communication of rejection of mercy plea and the scheduled date of execution so that a convict can avail his judicial remedies and make all final preparations.

The President of India has the power to commute the death sentence awarded to a convict.

The four men — Pawan Gupta, Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma and Mukesh Singh — are on death row after being convicted in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case. The four had gangraped and assaulted a 23-year-old paramedic student inside a moving bus on December 16, 2012. The young woman died at a hospital in Singapore on December 29.

A city court had on January 7 issued the death warrant for the hanging of the four men at the Tihar jail complex on January 22 at 7am. Following the court’s order, jail officials have started preparation for the hanging of the four men and arranged a hangman from Uttar Pradesh prisons department. The prison authorities have also redone the gallows to ensure that the four men could be hanged simultaneously. Earlier, only two persons could be hanged at one time. Over the last two weeks, the prison officers have conducted at least three mock-hanging sessions using sandbags.

This will also be the first time that four persons will be hanged at once in the country.

top news
23 new faces in AAP’s list of 70 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls
23 new faces in AAP’s list of 70 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls
India tweaks rule for Malaysian palm oil after Mahathir’s CAA remark. He responds
India tweaks rule for Malaysian palm oil after Mahathir’s CAA remark. He responds
Warner, Finch star as India suffer worst-ever defeat against Australia
Warner, Finch star as India suffer worst-ever defeat against Australia
‘Have to rethink’: Kohli accepts batting at no. 4 ‘didn’t go India’s way’
‘Have to rethink’: Kohli accepts batting at no. 4 ‘didn’t go India’s way’
Need compulsory military training to inculcate patriotism, says Goa CM
Need compulsory military training to inculcate patriotism, says Goa CM
Mercedes-Benz brings its electric might to India, launches EQ brand
Mercedes-Benz brings its electric might to India, launches EQ brand
IndiGo pilot de-rostered after complaint of abuse from passenger
IndiGo pilot de-rostered after complaint of abuse from passenger
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
trending topics
Pongal 2020 WishesP ChidambaramDSSSB Recruitment 2020Ritu NandaMakar Sankranti 2020Bollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020Hrithik RoshanPongal RecipesIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities