Deepender Hooda kicks off ‘thanksgiving tour’ from Sonepat

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 23:05 IST

In the wake of party’s victory on 31 seats in the recently concluded state assembly polls, former Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Sunday kicked off his state-wide ‘thanksgiving tour’ from Kharkhauda town in Sonepat district.

The leader will cover 14 assembly segments of Deswali belt in the first leg of his tour. “ He will visit Jhajjar constituency on December 7 following which he would cover Badli and other constituencies,” a senior Congress leader said.

The Congress has won 11 out of 14 assembly seats in Sonepat, Rohtak and Jhajjar districts.

Deepender thanked people of Kharkhauda for reposing faith in the Congress by electing Jaiveer Valmiki for the third time in a row. “The people of Haryana have once again showed that the Congress party and its leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda will always remain in their hearts. You (people) have taught a lesson to the arrogant BJP by ensuring defeat of its eight ministers in the polls. The Congress remained away from power in Haryana by just 4,260 votes,” he said, adding that the Jannayak Janata party (JJP) has betrayed the people’s mandate by joining hands with the BJP.

Attacking the BJP-JJP government over unemployment, the three-time Rohtak MP said the state government has failed to resolve the issue.

“Before talking about giving 75% reservation to state youths in private sector, the government must explain clarify how many were thrown out of jobs due to economic crisis. The manufacturing companies were forced to suspend their production and the government needs to check its policies,” he said.

A senior congress leader, a close confidante of Bhupinder Singh Hooda, said Deepender was the key strategist during Haryana assembly polls, who planned every move of senior Hooda, and toppled the victory march of the saffron party by reducing its seats to 40 from 47 in the 90-member assembly.

“Deepender is a young and charismatic leader and is planning to constitute his own team across all 90 assembly segments. He will lead the party on road in the next five years and raise issues concerning people. We are considering Deepender as the party’s face in Haryana in the next elections,” the leader said.