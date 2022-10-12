2 killed, two injured in group clash at Karnal dhaba

Two persons were killed and two others injured in a group clash at a roadside dhaba at Gharaunda town in Karnal district.

The police said that the deceased has been identified as Neeraj Kumar (32), a resident of nearby Araipura village, and Munish of Bhola colony of Gharaunda. While the injured Chandermohan and Mohan have been hospitalised and their condition is said to be stable. The police said that the incident took place late night Monday when they were reportedly having dinner at the dhaba.

Police said that around 10.30 pm, a brawl took place between two groups while having dinner at the New Jatt Punjabi Dhaba and five people allegedly attacked them with empty bottles and iron rods.

The accused allegedly fled the spot while the injured were taken to a local hospital where Neeraj and Munish were declared brought dead. While Bittu was referred to another hospital in Karnal.

Soon after getting the information, a police team led by DSP Manoj Kumar reached the spot and started the investigation. Family members of the deceased told the police that Manish was to get married on November 4.

Later, the police claimed to have arrested two people for their involvement in the murder. The police said that the accused have been identified as Sandeep of Phulrak village and Parvesh Kumar of Kalheri village of Karnal district. However, the police did not reveal the cause behind the incident yet but said that the investigation is going on.

The police said that the accused have been booked under Sections 302, 323, 148, and 149 of the Indian Penal Code. The accused will be produced in the court and the police will seek their remand for interrogation to get clues about more accused involved in the murder.

Karnal SP Ganga Ram Punia said that two accused have been arrested and the police investigation is going on. The police handed over the bodies to the family members after a post-mortem examination.