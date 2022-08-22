3 including 2 teenagers drown in 2 incidents in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district
Police said the one of the two teenagers who drowned in Nainital’s Gaula river on Sunday, was a class 10 student in UP’s Bareilly and had come to his grandmother’s house in Haldwani on vacation
HALDWANI: Three persons including a teenager who went into a river for a bath drowned in two incidents in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district during the last 24 hours, police said on Monday. A fourth person is still missing.
In the first incident, Nainital senior superintendent of police Pankaj Bhatt said Sudhir Gaur alias Golu, 16 and Yuvraj Joshi, aged 17, went for a bath in Gaula river near Chitrashila Ghat on Sunday. Some children soon raised an alarm after they spotted the two teens being washed away due to the strong water current.
The state disaster response force (SDRF) and police reached the spot and started searching for the two children. “Yuvraj was seen floating some distance away. The SDRF team pulled him out and took him to the government hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Sudhir’s body was found on Monday morning by SDRF personnel.
Bhatt said Sudhir Gaur was a Class 10 student in MB Inter College Haldwani and accompanied Yuvraj Joshi, a resident of Bareilly, who had come to his grandmother’s house in Haldwani for Raksha Bandhan.
The second incident took place about 80km away in Betalghat area of Nainital’s Ranibagh area. Ravi Yadav, 25, a resident of Rajasthan and Sanjay Pandey, 21, a resident of Chamoli, had gone in Kosi river for a bath. Both were swept away. Police said some people tried to save the two youth but were not successful. Sanjay Pandey’s body was found about four km downstream in Badheri area. Ravi is still missing.
