4 killed, 21 injured as bus plunges into gorge in Nainital district

HALDWANI : Four people including two women died and 21 people were injured on Wednesday after a state roadways bus skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Aamdali near Bhimtal town of Nainital district, officials said. The bus was coming from Pithoragarh and headed to Haldwani via Bhimtal. (HT Photo)

According to transport officials, the bus was coming from Pithoragarh and going to Haldwani via Bhimtal. There were 25 people in the bus.

Officials said rescue workers and local residents evacuated the injured from the bus and took them to the nearest government hospital from where they were referred to Sushila Tiwari government hospital in Haldwani.

Nainital senior superintendent of police PN Meena said the police control room received information at 1:45 pm that a bus has fallen in the gorge near Bhimtal. Rescue teams of the state disaster response force left for the spot from Nainital and Khairna.

Meena said the rescue teams pulled out people with the help of local residents. “So far 24 injured passengers have been rescued safely . The death of 4 people has been confirmed in the accident,” he said.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami condoled the deaths. “The news of the death of four people in the unfortunate bus accident near Bhimtal is extremely heart-rending. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed souls and give the bereaved families the strength to bear this immense loss. The seriously injured are being treated at Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital, Haldwani, and a team of doctors from AIIMS Rishikesh has also been sent to Haldwani. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of all the injured,” he said in a statement.