4 killed, 3 injured as car falls into gorge in Uttarakhand’s Almora

Published on Dec 04, 2022 11:57 AM IST

According to officials, the seven family members were returning home after attending a wedding ceremony when their car lost control and plunged into a gorge

SDRF at the accident site in Almora district (HT Photo)
SDRF at the accident site in Almora district (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Four people were killed while three were injured after a car they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge on Sheragad road near Ligudta bend in Uttrakhand’s Almora district on Saturday morning, state disaster response team officials said.

According to officials, the seven family members were returning home after attending a wedding ceremony when their car lost control and plunged into a gorge.

Upon learning of the incident, the state disaster response team officials rushed to the spot to conduct a search and rescue operation.

Lalita Negi, the media in charge of the state disaster response force (SDRF) said, “An SDRF team led by sub-inspector Rajesh Joshi rushed and recovered four bodies from the accident site. The bodies were handed to the local police team while the three injured were taken to the government hospital for treatment”.

The deceased were identified as Jayant Singh, 65, Anita, 32, Seema, 36, and one minor, all residents of Almora district.

Sunday, December 04, 2022
