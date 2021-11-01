Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Absconding man arrested for murdering daughter in Nainital
Absconding man arrested for murdering daughter in Nainital

Nainital district police on Sunday arrested the absconding 48-year-old man and his 22-year-old son for allegedly killing his daughter and injuring the son-in-law in protest of their marriage, officials said
Image for representation. (File photo)
Updated on Nov 01, 2021 12:32 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Nainital district police on Sunday arrested the absconding 48-year-old man and his 22-year-old son for allegedly killing his daughter and injuring the son-in-law in protest of their marriage, officials said.

The two accused identified as Salim Ansari and his son Shah Alam were nabbed near Kathgodam railway station in Nainital district on Sunday by police after a tip-off from the informers.

Jagdish Chandra, superintendent of police (city) Haldwani said, “On the basis of the input, the accused father-son duo was nabbed near the Kathgodam railway station. The sharp weapon used in the attack was also recovered from them.”

Chandra added, “The probe in the case revealed that the deceased, identified as Kainaat (21) married Salman (24) about one and a half months ago without informing their respective families. Following that, the neighbours used to often tease the accused and his family which led to anger in them against the two.”

“On Friday evening, while the two were at their rented accommodation in their same neighbourhood, the accused went there and started attacking the two. The father repeatedly stabbed the daughter with a knife. At the same time, his son attacked his brother-in-law with blows. Hearing their screams, when the boy’s father and brother rushed to the spot, the girl’s father and brother fled from the spot leaving the girl dead while severely injuring her husband,” said Chandra.

