AIIMS Rishikesh doctor booked for distributing sweets day after Pahalgam attack

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Police booked an All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh doctor for allegedly distributing sweets at the hospital on April 23, a day after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. The complainant said the doctor had earlier posted anti-India comments on social media. (Representational image)

The complainant said the “doctor distributed sweets to celebrate the heinous killings of tourists” and “hurt the sentiments of people”.

The FIR was registered under sections 196 (1) (a), 196 (1) (b) (promoting enmity and disharmony between different religious on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.), and 197 (1) (a) (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Rishikesh police station on May 16 on the complaint of Rishikesh president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Rajendra Pandey.

In the complaint, Pandey alleged, “The doctor distributed sweets in the hospital premises on April 23 to celebrate the killing of Hindus. When asked by someone, the doctor claimed that he was distributing sweets to celebrate Eid. However, Ramzan was celebrated a month ago. He openly supported the terrorists who killed innocent people. He earlier too had posted anti-India comments on social media. There is outrage among the Hindu community due to his act.”

Senior sub inspector Vinod Kumar of Rishikesh Police station said, “We have registered the FIR and our investigation into the matter is underway.”

Kumar declined to make any comment when asked if the doctor had been questioned.

The junior resident doctor, who hails from West Bengal, rejected the allegations.

He said, “On the evening of April 23, I was posted in the emergency OT when some nursing officers requested sweets to celebrate the belated occasion of Eid. As a gesture of happiness and unity, I ordered sweets and food for them. Unfortunately, this simple act is now being misrepresented to spread communal hatred in my name. I am being mentally harassed.”

He said, “I returned home on the advice of my seniors. I have now come to know that a police complaint has been filed against me. I will take legal action against those who are mentally harassing me.”