Boulder crashes into Pithoragarh house, kills 12-yr-old Delhi boy visiting relatives

Pithoragarh: A 12-year-old Delhi boy visiting relatives in Uttarakhand died when a massive boulder rolled down a hill and crashed into their house in Pithoragarh’s Dewat Purchaura village on Tuesday morning. The house in Pithoragarh’s Dewat Purchaura village which was hit by boulder

Police said the deceased, identified by the police as Pujya Kumar, a resident of Delhi, was visiting his relative, Raghubir Prasad, in the village. “The incident took place around 1.50 am when the family was asleep. Pujya Kumar was trapped under the debris and died on the spot,” said Govind Ballabh Joshi, circle officer, Pithoragarh.

Police, fire brigade and rescue teams rushed to the spot after being alerted and retrieved the boy’s body from the debris. Four family members who were injured in the incident are undergoing treatment at Pithoragarh district hospital.

Local villagers expressed anger at the authorities not taking preventive measures despite complaints. “At least four such incidents have occurred in the past month, yet no steps have been taken to safeguard the residents,” Raghubir Prasad said.

He said there were several boulders lodged precariously on the hill above Dewat village. “We have been demanding their immediate removal to rid the village of the constant scare of falling rocks, but no action has been taken so far,” he said.