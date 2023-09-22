Casino busted in Rishikesh, policeman among 31 nabbed, 11 luxury cars seized

Dehradun: As many as 31 persons including a constable was arrested and 11 luxury cars were seized when the Pauri Garhwal police raided a casino in the Ganga Bhogpur area of Rishikesh early Friday. (HT)

Five dancers were rescued from the casino during the raid, police said, without sharing more details.

Among those arrested, 27 were found to be placing bets at the time of the raid, carried out in the intervening night between Thursday and Friday, and four were identified as croupiers or those in-charge of gambling tables in a casino.

The police booked three persons involved in running the casino including owner, RK Gupta, managing director, Sahil Grover, the front desk manager, Tanuj Gupta. They were booked under the relevant sections of the Gambling Act, police said, adding that among those arrested was a constable, Vineet Chauhan, posted at the Rishikesh police station.

The five dancers rescued from the casino were being questioned, police said.

Police recovered ₹ 5,16,000 cash, 4,000 casino chips, casino tables, 11 luxury cars, 37 mobile phones.

“We had recovered a tip-off about an illegal casino being operated at the Neeraj Forest Resort in Ganga Bhogpur area of Rishikesh. A team was constituted to take action. The team initially conducted a reconnaissance and then raided the property. It was found that the casino was being run from the basement of the wellness centre of the resort. Further action is being taken.” Pauri Garhwal, senior superintendent of police, Shweta Choubey, said at a press conference on Friday.

“Key accused Vishal Singh, a resident of Delhi, who organised the casino set up, is absconding. Efforts are on to arrest him apart from the owner, MD and front desk manager,” she said.

The SSP announced a reward of ₹ 10000 for the police team in busting the illegal casino.

“We have written to the concerned police authorities to take action against the constable,” assistant superintendent of police, Kotdwar, Jaya Baloni said, adding: “Liquor was also being served at the illegal casino despite no (liquor) license. We have also added sections of the Excise Act in the FIR.”