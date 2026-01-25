Chandigarh: Petroleum minister hands over 107 appointment letters at 18th Rozgar Mela

The Transport Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) at Behlana Camp, Chandigarh, organised the 18th edition of Mission Recruitment (Rozgar Mela) on Saturday. Highlighting the scale of the initiative, Puri noted that since the launch of Rozgar Mela, over 11 lakh appointment letters have been issued nationwide, reinforcing the government’s commitment to mission-mode recruitment. (HT Photo)

During the mela, Union minister of petroleum and natural gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, handed over appointment letters to selected candidates during the ceremony. A total of 107 candidates received letters for various ministries and departments, including 10 appointments in ITBP, 36 in CRPF, 30 in CISF, eight in Assam Rifles, two in Bank of Baroda, three in Union Bank, and 18 in the Union ministry of electronics and information technology.

Addressing the gathering, Puri congratulated the newly appointed candidates and their families, calling the occasion a proud milestone that reflects years of dedication, discipline, and perseverance. He emphasised that these appointees would play a vital role in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Highlighting the scale of the initiative, Puri noted that since the launch of Rozgar Mela, over 11 lakh appointment letters have been issued nationwide, reinforcing the government’s commitment to mission-mode recruitment. This edition of the Rozgar Mela was held simultaneously across 44 locations, with nearly 49,200 appointment letters distributed pertaining to the Union ministry of home affairs and its allied forces.

Speaking on India’s economic transformation, Puri traced the country’s journey from managing scarcity to building capabilities at scale. He highlighted India’s strong growth outlook, rising global standing, and significant expansion in manufacturing, exports, logistics, renewable energy, and digital infrastructure. Emphasising the inclusive nature of development, he remarked, “We are not just looking for growth, but growth with social inclusion.”

After the event, Puri commented on the railway track blast in Fatehgarh Sahib district, calling it a very sad incident and noting that cross-border forces may be involved. He added that it was fortunate no casualties occurred. On questions regarding internal issues within the Punjab Congress, he described the situation as grave, with multiple problems developing within the party.