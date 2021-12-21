Dehradun couple suspected of Omicron after coming in contact with variant positive relatives in Delhi

Dehradun district magistrate R Rajesh Kumar said the couple's apartment has been declared a micro-containment zone and their samples have been sent for genome sequencing as well.

As many as two people in Uttarakhand's capital Dehradun are suspected to have been infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, district magistrate R Rajesh Kumar told news agency ANI on Tuesday.

The couple from the northern hill state came in contact with their relatives in Delhi, who have tested positive for the Omicron variant.

“A Covid-positive couple in Dehradun is Omicron suspected, after returning from meeting their Omicron positive relatives in Delhi with a travel history to Qatar,” Kumar was quoted as saying by ANI.

Also Read | Delhi sees yet another Covid-19 death, logs 102 new cases as Omicron spreads

Kumar said the samples of the Dehradun couple have been sent for genome sequencing and the apartment where they live has been declared a micro-containment zone.

India's Omicron tally climbed to 213 on Tuesday, after Odisha and Maharashtra reported fresh cases of the new coronavirus variant. Two men in Odisha, who recently returned from Nigeria and Qatar respectively, tested positive for the latest strain.

Meanwhile, as many as 11 more cases have been detected in Maharashtra, taking the western state's tally to 65.

With 54 infections detected so far, Delhi follows Maharashtra in leading the cumulative tally of India's Omicron cases. Karnataka, Rajasthan and Telangana are the three other states that fall in the category of top five states and UTs most hit by the Omicron variant.