Delhi sees yet another Covid-19 death, logs 102 new cases as Omicron spreads

Delhi continued to maintain its spike in daily cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after reporting 102 fresh infections on Tuesday, which have taken its cumulative tally to 14,42,390, according to the health bulletin data.

Tuesday's figures are slightly higher than Monday's when the city logged 91 Covid-19 cases. On Sunday, Delhi recorded the biggest single-day jump in coronavirus infections in six months after 107 people tested positive, the health bulletin data showed.

Though Tuesday's single-day count of Covid-19 cases may have dropped marginally from Sunday, with yet another fatality due to the infection, the national capital's death toll rose to 25,102. This was the fourth death due to Covid-19 reported in December in the national capital.

Meanwhile, with as many as 75 fresh recoveries, the total number of patients who recovered from the virus in Delhi has gone up to 14,16,731, the health bulletin data also showed. On Monday, 100 new recoveries were logged, which was double the number recorded on Sunday.

As far as vaccination against coronavirus disease is concerned, the national capital has so far administered jabs to 2,49,91,475, of which, 1,31,180 were inoculated in the last 24 hours.

The consistent surge in daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi is concerning given the city, along with Maharashtra, accounts for the most number of Omicron infections in India. With 54 cases each detected in Delhi and Maharashtra, India's overall tally of the new variant of concern on Tuesday reached 202.

As many as 13 states and Union territories (UTs) have confirmed cases of the new variant of the coronavirus in India so far. Odisha became the latest entry in the list after two men, who recently returned from Nigeria and Qatar respectively, tested positive for the strain.

On Monday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said all fresh Covid-19 cases in the city will be sent for genome sequencing. Kejriwal said his government would strengthen the home isolation system as in a majority of the new Covid-19 cases, patients may not “require hospitalisation.”

He also urged the Centre to allow the administration of Covid-19 vaccine booster jabs in Delhi.