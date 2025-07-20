Ex-minister Meenakshi Lekhi injured during Kailash Mansarovar yatra: Official

Pithoragarh: Former Union minister of state Meenakshi Lekhi, who was part of the second batch of pilgrims undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via the Lipulekh Pass, had to cut short her journey after sustaining an injury at Darchen, the starting point of the Mount Kailash parikrama in Tibet. Meenakshi Lekhi. (File Photo)

According to Pithoragarh district officials, the former New Delhi MP fell from a horse at Darchen, located just across the border in the Tibet Autonomous Region of China. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was then safely brought back into Indian territory and is currently recuperating at the ITBP camp at Gunji in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district.

Pithoragarh District Information Officer Santosh Chand said, “She has been brought to the Gunji camp by ITBP after Chinese officials handed her over at Lipulekh following her injury at Darchen, which marks the starting point of the Kailash parikrama.”

Chand said that due to adverse weather conditions, the authorities are currently unable to airlift the MP. “We are closely monitoring the weather. If it improves, she will be taken to Dehradun by helicopter. If not, arrangements will be made to transport her to an appropriate medical facility by road,” he said.

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, considered one of the most sacred and challenging pilgrimages in Hinduism, is organised annually by the Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with the Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam and other agencies