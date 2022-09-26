Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Haridwar panchayat election: Polling peaceful in six blocks

Haridwar panchayat election: Polling peaceful in six blocks

Published on Sep 26, 2022 04:32 PM IST

The fate of 8,751 candidates is at stake for 4,305 positions in the district's three-tier panchayat elections.

The election results will be announced when the ballots are counted on September 28.
ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Sohini Goswami

The three-tier Haridwar panchayat election is being held peacefully in Uttarakhand on Monday.

Voting began at 8am and will continue till 5pm. The fate of 8,751 candidates is at stake for 4,305 positions in the district's three-tier panchayat elections. There are 8,53,402 voters. The election results will be announced when the ballots are counted on September 28.

Here is the polling percentage in all the 6 blocks of Haridwar district till 12pm:

Bahadrabad - 30.45 %

Bhagwanpur - 35.55 %

Roorkee - 30.11 %

Narsain - 33.26 %

Laksar - 32.69 %

Khanpur - 31.20 %

District magistrate Vinay Shankar Pandey while visiting a booth at Kuakheda in Laksar block said “polling is going on peacefully”.

The Uttarakhand police had beefed up the security hours before the election began. Bijnor and Muzaffarnagar borders were sealed 48 hours before the polling began. Armed police officers have been stationed on both sides of the border.

According to Hindustan Times's sister publication Live Hindustan, borders will remain blocked till September 28.

The border of Laksar is adjacent to Bijnor in Balawali and Muzaffarnagar district in Badhiwala.To prevent the smuggling of liquor from across the border, police have maintained vigil along the border since the day the election process began.

