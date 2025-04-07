Haridwar: Two killed after fire breaks out in chemical factory

Two people were killed while one person got injured, on Sunday night after a massive fire broke out in chemical factory in Rishikesh, police said. The fire broke out at a chemical factory in the Bahadrabad Industrial Estate. The blaze gutted a major portion of the factory. (Representative file photo)

The fire engulfed the Ganpati Chemical Factory around 9pm, located in Ibrahimpur, Bahadrabad, said Pramendra Dobhal, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Haridwar.

According to eyewitnesses, the flames were initially spotted in one section of the factory and quickly escalated into a major blaze.

Officials from the fire department said that over six fire tenders were dispatched from nearby locations to contain the fire.

The deceased were identified and one of them was the factory owner.

The injured factory worker sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.

“Two deaths have been confirmed in the fire incident at the thinner-manufacturing chemical unit in Ibrahimpur. The blaze gutted a major portion of the factory. Firefighting operations continued from 9pm on Sunday till 6am on Monday,” SSP Dobhal said.

“The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. A forensic team report is awaited. A specialized unit of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has also been roped in to investigate the incident thoroughly. Normally, the fire department conducts inspections to ensure that all such units possess a valid No Objection Certificate (NOC). We have sought a report from the department regarding the NOC and compliance with fire safety norms,” he added.