Heartbroken Dehradun youth opens up tea joint called 'Dil Tuta Aashiq cafe'

A 21-year-old youth from Dehradun is creating a buzz in the city with his tea joint named "Dil Tuta Aashiq- Chai Wala" which he says has opened after he suffered a heartbreak during the lockdown.

Divyanshu Batra, a resident of Dehradun and owner of the cafe, says he decided to open a cafe with a catchy name as he wanted to "take something positive out of his break-up" instead of "mourning it for long."

The cafe, located at the GMS Road area of the capital, opened on December 16 and has been drawing customers since then, especially young ones like him who also suffered heartbreak from breakups.

Batra said, "I had a girlfriend from my high-school days with whom I broke-up last year as her parents were against us going together. After that, I was depressed for about six months and spent my time only by playing PUBG. Then one day, I thought it's enough and I will get out of this, and that's how the idea of this popped up."

Parents had their doubts

Batra is a BSc in computer science and claims to have opened the cafe with his savings, He said his parents, especially his father was a bit "sceptical" when he told him about opening a cafe with a such name.

"My mother was very supportive of the fact that I was going to start something of my own after the bad phase I went through but my father was not convinced with the name of the cafe. But one day, one of his friends who was unaware that the cafe is mine, praised the food and its ambience. Then my dad got convinced that I am doing something productive," he said.

Tales of heartbreak

Batra, who manages the cafe with his younger brother Rahul Batra, said that "more than doing business, he wanted to provide a platform to people like him with heartbreaks to share their stories."

"Everyone in their life goes through the same phase. Hence, I wanted them to come here and share their tales and the pain in their heart so that I can help them overcome this and move on. I am even succeeding in this as many are now coming by seeing the cafe's name and sharing their break-up stories with me," said Batra.

The visitors of the cafe are also commending the concept and sharing their tales with Batra.

One of the visitors said, "I work as a teacher and had a breakup with my partner recently after a relationship of about 3 years. I was totally heartbroken since then. Then a few days ago, while passing by the area, I saw the cafe and stopped only to end up sharing my pain with Batra and feeling lighthearted."

Another visitor who was having his coffee at the cafe said, "After having a heartbreak, I came here and Batra helped me a lot in coping with the bad phase and moving on. I am really grateful to him and continue to come here."

After getting a good response from the customers Batra has plans for expanding the cafe.

"I am soon going to have a franchise in Haridwar within a month and have plans of opening up another branch in Dehradun after a couple of months," said Batra.

