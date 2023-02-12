IIT Roorkee student from Rajasthan drowns in Ganga in Haridwar

A student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee drowned in river Ganga in Haridwar on Sunday morning, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Siddharth Gehlot (21), an electric engineering student from Rajasthan’s Nagaur district. A deep diving team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) carried out a rescue and search operation and fished out his body from the river.

According to eyewitnesses, Siddharth along with four other students arrived at Ganga ghat on Sunday morning. As he was taking a dip at Namami Gange ghat, he went a bit further ahead of the ghat stairs and got drowned in the river.

According to the fellow students, barring Siddharth none of them knew swimming and probably he couldn’t gauge the depth and intensity of the water flow, police said.

“ Siddharth Gehlot’s body was recovered by SDRF personnel. Fellow students informed police about the drowning accident. His parents residing in Rajasthan have been informed about the incident. They are on their way to Haridwar,” said station house officer (SHO), Shyampur police station, Vinod Thapliyal.