India-Japan joint military exercise ‘Dharma Guardian’ begins in Uttarakhand

The seventh edition of the joint military exercise ‘Dharma Guardian’ between the Indian Army and the Japan Ground Self-Defence Force commenced on Tuesday at the Foreign Training Node in Chaubatia, Almora district of Uttarakhand and it will continue till March 9. This year’s edition brings together a 120-member contingent from each country. (Sourced HT photo)

This year’s edition brings together a 120-member contingent from each country. The Japanese side is represented by troops from the 32nd Infantry Regiment, while the Indian contingent has been drawn from the Ladakh Scouts regiment.

Held alternately in India and Japan, Exercise ‘Dharma Guardian’ has emerged as a key pillar of defence cooperation between the two nations, aimed at enhancing operational coordination and strengthening strategic ties.

According to officials, the primary objective of the exercise is to boost interoperability and combined capabilities to undertake joint operations in a semi-urban environment. Over the two-week engagement, participating troops will focus on improving physical conditioning, refining joint planning procedures and synchronising tactical drills.

The joint training is anchored in the use of modern military technology, enhancing interoperability and incorporating contemporary operational concepts. It is designed to facilitate the exchange of best practices, tactical expertise and operational procedures between the two forces.

The exercise will centre on urban warfare and counter-terrorism operations. Key activities include setting up a Temporary Operating Base, establishing an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) grid, operating mobile check posts, conducting cordon and search operations, executing heliborne missions and practising house intervention drills.

Defence officials said the exercise reflects the growing depth of India-Japan defence engagement and contributes to regional peace and stability through enhanced military cooperation.