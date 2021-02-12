Lake formed near Raini village in Joshimath being monitored: Uttarakhand CM
A lake that has formed near Raini village in Joshimath after the glacier burst that caused massive destruction in the state is being monitored, said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday.
"We've information about a lake that has been formed near Raini village in Joshimath. The lake is being monitored through satellites. Right now, we need to be cautious, but there is nothing to be worried about. It is about 400 meters wide. We do not know the depth. A team of scientists will visit the site to keep a check on it. They will air-dropped on the site for 3-4 hours through a helicopter and will submit a report. The Air Force is ready for this," Rawat told media here.
Meanwhile, the death toll in the Uttarakhand glacier burst incident reached 37 after one more body was recovered from the riverbank near Maithana village on Friday.
The rescue operations that were temporarily halted following a rise in the level of water in the Rishiganga River yesterday will also be resumed today, said Uttarakhand Director-General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar.
"The rescue team will resume the drilling operation in the Tapovan tunnel to gain entry into a smaller tunnel which is 12 meters below the existing tunnel as there is a possibility of human presence there," he said.
"Out of the bodies, 10 have been identified. Last rites will be performed for the unidentified bodies after preserving their DNA," he added.
Meanwhile, the government has started the distribution of ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh each to the kin of those who lost their lives due to the glacial burst in Chamoli.
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel are distributing rations and essential items in Suki, Lata and Bhalgaun villages that were cut off due to a flash flood in Dhauli Ganga.
A glacier broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lake formed near Raini village in Joshimath being monitored: Uttarakhand CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand: Man vandalised Shiv lingam as he was ‘not cured of ailment despite praying’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand glacier burst: 36 bodies recovered, 10 identified, 168 still missing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand disaster: Chamoli rescue ops briefly halted as water level rises
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
U'khand floods: Union home secy holds review meet, assures central help to state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Visit Uttarakhand without fear: State govt to tourists after Chamoli disaster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand: Ancient Shiv lingam stolen from temple in Almora
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Major rockslide hit hanging glacier, led to disaster: Scientists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP residents head for Uttarakhand to look for kin missing after Chamoli disaster
- The Uttar Pradesh government had prepared a list of 71 people from various districts of the state who are missing after the Chamoli disaster.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand CM, Cong leaders visit disaster-hit areas, assess ground situation
- CM Rawat had left for Chamoli on Monday evening where he spent the night before flying off to the affected villages.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chamoli tragedy: Bodies found up to 150 kms downstream of hydel project
- Battling muddy water and wading in knee-deep muck, SDRF teams search for bodies stuck in boulders and tree roots downstream.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chamoli glacial burst: Labourers say lucky their hands did not lose grip
- Twenty-six people were confirmed dead but at least 170 others remained missing Monday after the glacier broke off a mountainside, triggering a flash flood through a valley in Uttarakhand state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pollution board gives Patanjali 15 days to pay ₹1 crore for non-compliance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ISRO experts revealed mix of rockfall, snow avalanche caused Chamoli tragedy: CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ITBP steps up rescue efforts, distributes food in affected areas
- Rawat who is currently surveying rescue operations in Joshimath, also said that close to 13 villages nearby Malari and Ghansali have been cut off due to the collapse of a bridge in Raini village.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox