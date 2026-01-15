Leopard menace: Anganwadis, schools shut in three Nainital blocks till January 17

The Nainital district administration has ordered the closure of all schools and Anganwadi centres in three blocks — Dhari, Okhalkanda and Ramgarh — from January 15 to January 17 following reports of leopard movement in the area, officials said. Representational image. (AFP)

Nainital district magistrate Lalit Mohan Rayal issued the directive, citing serious safety concerns for children and staff in the affected regions.

“The decision was taken after repeated reports of leopard movement and attacks in the region, prompting the administration to take precautionary measures,” Rayal said.

“In view of the threat posed by leopard movement and prioritising the safety of children, a three-day holiday has been declared for all schools up to Class 12 as well as Anganwadi centres operating in the affected blocks,” he added.

Officials clarified that the closure will apply not only to students and Anganwadi children, but also officers and employees of the concerned departments. The district education officer has been directed to ensure strict compliance with the order.

Authorities said the hilly terrain of the region significantly increases risks for children, many of whom travel long distances on foot to reach schools and Anganwadi centres. These routes often pass through deserted roads, forest trails and isolated stretches, making them particularly vulnerable to wildlife attacks.

Given the terrain and forested surroundings of these villages, it is unsafe for children to commute during this period, officials said, adding that the administration could not take any chances with their lives.

The situation is being closely monitored in coordination with the forest department, police and disaster management teams. Forest officials have intensified patrolling in the affected areas, and efforts are underway to track and capture the leopard, officials said.

Residents have been advised to remain alert, avoid venturing out alone, especially during early morning and evening hours, and immediately report any leopard sightings to the authorities.

“A fresh assessment will be carried out after January 17, following which a decision will be taken on whether to reopen educational institutions or extend the closure, depending on the prevailing situation,” Rayal said.

Over the past few months, several incidents of leopard attacks have been reported from hilly districts of Uttarakhand, raising concerns over escalating human-wildlife conflict in the region.