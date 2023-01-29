MC report suggests ‘brazen violations’ in Bhagirathi eco-sensitive zone

Bhagirathi eco-sensitive zone (BESZ)’s monitoring committee (MC) in its latest report has pointed out “brazen violations- road cutting, tree felling, and muck dumping- in BESZ,” causing irreversible damage to the local ecology in Uttarkashi district.

According to the committee’s 46-page report, accessed by HT, the road was constructed in BESZ without the approval of the monitoring committee and any environmental impact assessment, causing irreparable damage to the environment in Uttarkashi.

Amid the violations, the committee has asked the state government to initiate an inquiry into the role of officials.

Also Read: MoU inked for protection and conservation of Manipur’s Loktak Lake

In its report submitted to the state government last month, the committee recommended action against the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), contractors and forest officials responsible. PMGSY project was executed by State Rural Road Development Authority (SRRDA).

The report stated that the work on the 6 km road from Bayna-Syaba in Uttarkashi started on the wrong premises, with inadequate submissions, without requisite permissions, and despite stays by the state government and also by the ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MOEF) in 2020.

The report said after the last site visit to the project site in December 2020, the committee noted that a significant forest area was still in its pristine state. “It is for this reason, that an alternate alignment was suggested to be considered by the MC members. However, the alternative route wasn’t considered sincerely and despite the stay order on the project, the works and consequent ecological damage carried out surreptitiously was with the intention that the project would become a fait accompli,” the report mentioned.

“The user agency– PMGSY, has been blatant and brazen in their action and has carried out road-cutting, tree felling and muck dumping in violation of all laws of land causing irreversible damage to the local ecology. It is an unlawful and arrogant action by the PMGSY,” said the report.

The matter came to light following a complaint in 2020 to the state government and a survey report given to the local forest range officer by the Van-Daroga which stated “unauthorized muck dumping by the contractors and loss of trees at four sites in the area.”

Also Read: Assam Rifles engages in ‘minor confrontation’ with NSCN (IM) in Nagaland forest: Report

In April 2020, with regards to the construction of the Bayana–Syaba road stretch, the residents of the area raised a complaint stating that the work for this road stretch was being done in violation of the BESZ guidelines and the debris is being illegally dumped in Andrigad water stream.

According to the report, during the site visit in November 2022 for another survey, the MC members were coerced and intimidated towards approving this stretch since the work was “almost done.”

“The members were aghast looking at the amount of work done since the last site visit and the blatant cutting, the fresh tree felling and muck dumping in the Andrigad – all of which was proof of persistent, obvious and brazen violations by the user agency. All violations were vehemently denied by the PMGSY,” the report mentioned.

The report while terming the overwhelming violations on the Byana-Syaba road stretch as grave and alarming, which need immediate and urgent attention, further recommended immediate next steps and action to be taken in the next three months before the next meeting.

The report has recommended strict action against the violators, including PMGSY officials, contractors, and forest officials and advised carrying out an independent geological survey of the area by an institute such as the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology for mitigation measures to be adopted.

According to a Garhwal-based environmentalist, on the condition of anonymity said, “Interestingly while Joshimath and several other areas are sinking, BESZ is still safe and secure with the least number of landslides or land subsidence related issues even though it is just as fragile. Prevention of mega projects owing to the notification has helped in protecting this area.”

Also Read: Climate tipping points in Amazon, Tibet ‘linked’: Scientists

Puneet Tomar, divisional forest officer (DFO) Uttarkashi said that the forest department on its part has taken action against the executing agency PMGSY from time to time for violations. “Now after the MC report, I am also preparing a fresh report based on the issues raised in the report and the same will be submitted before the regional empowered committee of the project.”

Abhishek Ruhela, member secretary of the monitoring committee and district magistrate Uttarkashi said that after the MC report was submitted, chief secretary SS Sandhu directed the SRRDA chief executive officer Udayraj Singh to conduct a fact-finding investigation on the points raised in the report.

SRRDA chief executive officer Udayraj Singh said he has directed SRRDA chief engineer RP Singh to conduct an investigation into the matter and submit a report.

Singh, who is the chief engineer and deputy CEO of SRRDA, said he is looking into all the points raised by the committee, especially why the work on the road was carried out when the state government and MOEF stayed in 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON