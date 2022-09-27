Police find animal cage at Uttarakhand resort, ask forest dept to assess its use

DEHRADUN: The discovery of an animal cage from the Vanantara resort in Pauri Garhwal district owned by now-expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya’s son Pulkit Arya has confounded officers investigating the murder of a 19-year-old woman allegedly killed by Pulkit Arya and his associates.

A police officer, who didn’t wish to be named, said they came across the cage from the resort’s terrace and are trying to figure out what it would have been used for. “We have taken it into possession… Though the resort is surrounded by forest, the property had walls all around, leaving almost no chance for animals to come inside. It raises questions about the intention of keeping the cage. All angles are being looked into.”

DIG P Renuka Devi, in charge of the SIT investigating the receptionist murder case, couldn’t be contacted despite repeated attempts.

The officer said the forest officials concerned have been informed about the recovery of the cage.

The resort, located in Ganga Bhogpur Talla in the Yamkeshwar area of Pauri Garwal district, comes under the Rajaji Tiger Reserve.

Saket Badola, Director, Rajaji Tiger Reserve, said: “We have received the information about the recovery of the animal cage from the resort. We are coordinating with the police officials to probe for what purpose it was being used.”

A forest official said the cage seems to be too small for large animals and may have been used to keep monkeys found in large numbers around the resort. “It doesn’t appear that it can hold big animals. However, we will investigate it thoroughly to know the reason for keeping the case.”

In a statement on Monday, the SIT said it has completely inspected the resort and collected all evidence to strengthen the the case against the accused.