Portals of Badrinath shrine opened, first prayers held on behalf of PM Modi
DEHRADUN: The portals of Badrinath shrine in Chamoli district were opened on Sunday morning in the presence of around 15,000 pilgrims and the first prayers were held in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the welfare and good health of all.
The portals were opened at 6.15am amid the rituals performed by the head priest known as Rawal and other priests of the shrine. The shrine was decked up with 20 quintals of flowers, brought from Rishikesh. The palanquin of Lord Badrinath Dham along with the holy seat of Adi Guru Shankaracharya accompanied by Rawal of Badrinath, Ishwar Prasad Namboodiri had reached Badrinath Shrine on Saturday.
The portals of all the Char Dhams are now open.
The ritual of opening the portals started at 4 am. Rawal Ishwar Prasad Namboodiri along with Dharmadhikari Bhuvan Chandra Uniyal and Vedpathi Acharyas started worshipping at the main gate of the temple after which they entered the sanctum sanctorum of the temple at 6.15am with the proclamations of “Shri Badri Vishal ki Jai” (Hail Lord Badrinath). During the temple opening ceremony, the shrine area resonated with devotional music performed by Garhwal Scouts band.
Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated all devotees on the opening of the portals and wished good health to the people.
Badarinath, located in Chamoli district along the banks of the Alaknanda River at a height of 3,133 metres, is one of the holiest shrines for Hindus, especially Vaishnavites. It is also part of Panch Badri temples including Yog Dhyan Badri, Bhavishya Badri, Adi Badri and Vriddha Badri. The temple is around 50 feet tall with a small cupola on top, covered with a gold gilt roof. The temple complex has 15 idols, including the image of Lord Badarinath, sculpted in black stone. According to local priests, Adiguru Shankaracharya discovered a black stone image of Lord Badarinarayan made of Saligram stone in the Alaknanda River. He originally enshrined it in a cave near the Tapt Kund hot springs. In the 16th century, the King of Garhwal moved the idol to the present location of the temple.
Char Dham yatra started on May 3 with the opening of the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham. On May 6, the portals of Kedarnath Dham were opened. Char Dham shrines remain shut for around six months every year, opening in summer (April or May) and closing with the onset of winter (October or November). So far over 8 lakh pilgrims have registered themselves for the Char Dham yatra.
Covid-19 Updates on May 8: 155 new cases, no fatality in Bengaluru
Bengaluru urban district reported 155 new Covid-19 infections accounting for the majority of cases reported in the state on Saturday. The city has 1,841 active cases as per the Health Department. 103 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Karnataka state has witnessed a total of 171 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the total infections to 39,48,635 while there were zero fatalities on Saturday.
Karnataka will be a hub for EV manufacturers: CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the state government will ensure that the state becomes the top destination for the foreign and national investors. On Saturday, the Chief Minister spoke to ANI after he participated in a programme where the international automobile giant Toyota signed an agreement to invest ₹4800 crore in the state. Bommai said the government is quietly working on various sectors which can attract investors in a big way.
Fill your buckets: Bengaluru to face water shortage on Monday (May 9)
If you are in Bengaluru, it might be a good idea to fill your buckets and other utensils on Sunday. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Body (BWSSB) announced in a press note that due to an emergency shutdown of the Cauvery water supply treatment plant and pumping stations at TK Halli and Tatagun for maintenance, there will be a disruption of water supply on Monday for 18 hours.
Jahangirpuri clashes: Three more arrested
The Delhi Police have arrested three more persons for their alleged involvement in the clashes between Hindu and Muslims in Jahangirpuri last month, officer said. The suspects were identified by their single names as Tabrez, Zaheer and Anabul. With the three arrests, police have so far arrested 33 persons and apprehended three juveniles for the clashes on the evening of April 16.
BJP, AAP trade barbs over misuse of state machinery
A day after the 'arrest and rescue' of a youth wing BJP leader involving police forces of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party slugged it out on Saturday accusing each other of misusing the state machinery. Senior BJP leaders Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Adesh Gupta and RP Singh protested on Saturday against the arrest outside the Civil Lines residence of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
