Rains lash parts of Uttarakhand; snowfall in Kedarnath, Hemkund Sahib

Mussoorie: Several parts of Uttarakhand, including Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, and Nainital districts, experienced rain over the past 24 hours, while higher reaches—particularly around Kedarnath Dham and Hemkund Sahib—witnessed fresh snowfall until 8.30 am on Tuesday. Snowfall in Kedarnath Dham area.

According to Rudraprayag police, Kedarnath shrine received a light spell of snow early in the morning, much to the delight of pilgrims waiting in queues for darshan of Lord Kedarnath. The weather later cleared, bringing sunshine by noon, while the surrounding peaks remained blanketed in fresh snow.

NS Bindra, president of the Hemkund Sahib Gurdwara Management Trust, said, “A brief spell of snow was experienced a few times in the morning, after which it stopped.”

Anand Shukla, a temple priest at Kedarnath, said, “Snowfall began early in the morning and continued until noon. After a short period of clear skies, the weather turned again with light drizzle and another brief spell of snow. The higher reaches witnessed moderate to heavy snowfall. Last year, Kedarnath Dham received snowfall in May.”

Radhika Chaudhry, a pilgrim from Mumbai, shared her experience: “This is the first time my family has seen snowfall in the Kedarnath Dham area. It made the moment truly unforgettable for all of us.”

Snowfall in Hemkund Sahib area.

In the Dehradun district, light to moderate rainfall was reported in areas including Vikas Nagar, Kalsi, and Mussoorie, while Chakrata, Tyuni, Rishikesh, and Doiwala remained under dark cloud cover.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) centre in Dehradun issued a yellow alert for Wednesday and Thursday, forecasting very light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms at isolated locations in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh. Dry weather is likely to prevail in other districts.

IMD further forecast dry weather across all districts from June 7 to June 9, with the monsoon expected to arrive in Uttarakhand around June 15.

Uttarakhand recorded 1.6 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours until 8.30 am Tuesday. Nainital received 6.3 mm of rain, followed by 6 mm in Champawat, 4.4 mm in Almora, 4.1 mm in Tehri, and 1.7 mm in Dehradun.

Pantnagar (Udham Singh Nagar) recorded the highest maximum temperature at 37.0°C, while Mukteshwar (Nainital) recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 10.4°C.