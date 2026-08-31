New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Monday stayed further proceedings in an FIR lodged in Uttarakhand against Kotdwar gym operator Deepak Kumar, who had shot into limelight as 'Mohammad Deepak'. SC stays proceedings in FIR against Kotdwar gym operator Deepak Kumar

The case was filed after Deepak confronted some Bajrang Dal workers in Kotdwar objecting to a Muslim shopkeeper, Vakil Ahmed, naming his shop 'Baba'.

In a video that went viral on social media in January, Deepak was seen facing off with the mob and when asked for his name, said, "My name is Mohammad Deepak."

Deepak's plea challenging an order of the Uttarakhand High Court came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.

Earlier, on March 20, the high court rejected his plea seeking police protection and initiating action against police officers for "biased" conduct.

The high court also directed the parties not to make any comments related to the incident on social media so that public sentiments are not provoked.

On Monday, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Deepak, told the apex court,

"How can a good samaritan be subjected to this kind of a complaint?"

The bench agreed to hear Deepak's plea and sought responses from the Uttarakhand government and others on the petition.

The bench, which also stayed the effect of the high court order, posted the matter for hearing after four weeks.

In his high court petition, Deepak had sought a departmental inquiry against police officers for their alleged biased conduct in providing police security to him and his family.

The state government informed the high court that Deepak concealed crucial facts, including that he had been provided police protection until March 13 and that two FIRs were filed on his complaint.

The high court was also told that Deepak did not face any threat.

Three separate cases have been filed in the matter by the Kotdwar police.

The first case was filed against 30-40 unidentified people involved in the protest against the shopkeeper for allegedly disturbing public peace, obstructing government work, and manhandling police officers.

Deepak moved the high court seeking quashing of an FIR against him for alleged rioting, causing hurt and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace.

He also requested an FIR against those responsible for the alleged hate speech, police protection for himself and his family, and a departmental inquiry against police officers for alleged partisan conduct.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.