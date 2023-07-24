Operation of sewerage treatment plants stopped in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag

The authorities have suspended operations of four sewerage treatment plants (STPs) in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district for “non-compliance” amid a safety audit. The electrocution of 16 people in Chamoli last week prompted a safety audit. (PTI)

“We are carrying out a safety audit of all STPs under our jurisdiction. We have mainly found earthing issues in all four STPs in Rudraprayag during an inspection. We have given an ultimatum to contractors to ensure compliance with safety norms in a week. The operation of STPs will remain suspended until then,” said Jal Nigam project manager Ravindra Singh Gangari.

“Non-compliance with instructions will lead to action against contractors,” Singh said. He added four of five STPs in Rudraprayag come under their jurisdiction

Chief secretary SS Sandhu last week ordered the examination of safety standards of the power supply to projects, institutions, and offices following the electrocution of 16 people in Chamoli. He said this should be done without any delay and asked concerned officials to submit proof of certification in a week.

Uttarakhand Police on Sunday blamed the “collective negligence” of joint venture firm Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan and Uttarakhand Power Corporation Ltd for the Chamoli incident. Three people were arrested on Friday for gross negligence in the case.

Pawan Chamola, a supervisor of the firm, was among those booked on Thursday under Indian Penal Code’s sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and the Dangerous Machines (Regulation) Act.