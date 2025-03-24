Menu Explore
Truck crashes into car at toll plaza after brake failure, kills 2 men: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 24, 2025 02:42 PM IST

SSP Dehradun Ajai Singh said the accident took place Lachhiwala toll plaza on the Dehradun-Haridwar highway on Monday morning

DEHRADUN: Two men were killed on Monday when a truck with suspected brake failure crashed into a car at the Lachhiwala toll plaza on the Dehradun-Haridwar highway on Monday morning, police said.

One car was completely mangled in the accident as it was stuck between an iron pillar and the dumper, killing two persons (Screengrab)
One car was completely mangled in the accident as it was stuck between an iron pillar and the dumper, killing two persons (Screengrab)

The deceased were identified by the police as Ratanmani Uniyal and Pankaj Kumar, residents of Raipur area in Dehradun, Both of them were employed at the Tehri district court complex and were on their way to work when the accident took place.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Ajai Singh said a dumper truck was on its way from Dehradun to Haridwar when the accident took place.

“It lost control at Lachhiwala toll plaza due to brake failure. The truck collided with three vehicles. It caused partial damage to two of them, but crushed the third one. Two people died in the accident on the spot. The police retrieved the bodies from the vehicle and sent them to the mortuary.

“We have taken the dumper driver into custody. The ARTO, Rishikesh has examined all the documents related to the dumper truck and found them to be in order. The papers related to the mining material being transported in the truck are also under review,” he said.

The officer added that investigators accessed the CCTV footage of the accident. “The footage shows the vehicle was being driven at a normal speed, but upon reaching near the toll, it lost control and rammed into vehicles,” he said.

