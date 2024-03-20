Two killed after jeep falls into gorge in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag: Police

Two people were killed after a jeep they were travelling in fell into a 700 metre deep gorge in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district on late Tuesday night, an official said. A Bolero Camper jeep carrying two passengers had fallen into a 700 metre deep gorge. (HT photo)

The victims identified as Darpan Singh (53) and Ganga Singh (31), residents of village Jarthi, Hokara in Pithoragarh -- died on the spot.

A spokesperson of the state disaster response force (SDRF) said, “On March 19 late night, the disaster control room in Rudraprayag received information that a vehicle had crashed into a gorge near the Shiv river. Upon receiving the information, our team rushed to the spot with equipment required in the rescue operation. On reaching the spot, we came to know that a Bolero Camper jeep carrying two passengers had fallen into a 700 metre deep gorge. Both passengers died on the spot.”

“Our team took immediate action, found one body and brought it to the main road through an alternative route, while the body of another person was buried under the vehicle. Our team cut through the vehicle using gas cutters and took out the body of another person and brought it to the main road and handed it over to the district police for further action”, the spokesperson added.