Uttarakhand announces pension hike for these people. Check details

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced a hike in pension of those who had taken part in statehood agitations as the state marked its 21st formation day on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI.

“Statehood agitators who got a pension of ₹3,100 will now get ₹4,500 while those who were getting ₹5,000 will receive ₹6,000,” Dhami was quoted as saying during the main function at the police lines in Dehradun.

Besides, the Uttarakhand chief minister said hostels for girls in all district headquarters along with similar establishments for working women will be set up. Dhami also announced the setting up of one de-addiction centre each in Dehradun and Haldwani, PTI reported.

Dhami went on to laud the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre for the development of Uttarakhand over the last five years, highlighting the sanctioning of development projects worth ₹5,000 crore for the state during the period.

Some of the infrastructure work highlighted by him are the Chardham all-weather road and the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail link projects, the work for which is underway. Dhami said the work will revolutionise the state's job scenario and rid the hills of the migration problem by 2025.

The chief minister, who is a Bharatiya Janata Party leader, also thanked the Centre for giving final clearance to the strategically important 155-km-long Tanakpur-Bageshwar road project.

Dhami said his government has heavily reduced medical education fees to ₹1,45,000 per annum and one-time financial assistance of ₹50,000 was being given to those who qualified in the civil services written exams to help them prepare for the interview, reported PTI.

To facilitate online education for students of classes 10 to 12, Dhami also announced tablets for them.

Carved out of Northern Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand was formed on November 9, 2000, as the 27th state of India. It is a largely hilly state and shares boundaries with China (Tibet) in the North and Nepal in the East.

The state formation day function began with Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh and Dhami reviewing a parade done by police personnel. Dhami also paid a visit to the Shaheed Smarak in the district court premises and placed a wreath there to pay a tribute to the martyrs of the statehood agitation.

(With agency inputs)

