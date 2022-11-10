Uttarakhand bars production of five Patanjali medicines citing ‘misleading ads’

The Uttarakhand Ayurveda and Unani Licensing Authority on Wednesday directed Divya Pharmacy, the maker of Patanjali products, to stop the production of medicines (BPgrit, Madhugrit, Thyrogrit, Lipidom and Eyegrit Gold tablets), falsely being promoted for the treatment of blood pressure, diabetes, goitre, glaucoma and high cholesterol.

Citing “misleading advertisements”, the authority has also asked Patanjali to submit revised formulation sheets and label claims for each of the five formulations for fresh approval of its products.

The health authority said the company can restart production only after it has approved the revised indications.

The action was taken in response to a complaint filed by Kerala-based ophthalmologist KV Babu in July earlier this year. Babu sent another complaint to the State Licensing Authority (SLA) on October 11 through email.

Meanwhile, in a letter sent to Divya Pharmacy, a copy of which is with HT, joint director and drug controller of the state health authority, Dr GCN Jangapangi has asked the pharmacy to remove “misleading and objectionable advertisements” from the media space with immediate effect and in future.

“The company should publish advertisements that have been approved, else its manufacturing license would be revoked,” read the letter. The authority has sought the company’s response in a week.

The state authority has also districted Ayurvedic and Yunani officers to make a field visit and submit a detailed report within a week.

Spokesperson of Patanjali SK Tijariwala claims they are yet to receive any such letter from the state licensing authority and would comment only after that.

“We have only read in the media about the letter, but there is no confirmation since we are yet to receive it,” Tijariwala told HT.

Dr GCN Jangapangi, the signing authority of the letter to Divya Pharmacy, did not respond to calls despite repeated attempts.

In September too, the state health authority, as well as the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), had taken a firm view on five advertisements by Patanjali Ayurveda that promised to treat blood pressure, diabetes, goitre, high lipid levels and glaucoma.

The state authority had asked Divya Pharmacy, on September 7 to remove the advertisements from the media and submit an explanation within a week. It also forwarded the complaint to the Union Ministry of Ayush for further action.

In August, Delhi high court sought clarification from Patanjali founder Baba Ramdev regarding his company’s product ‘Coronil’, on allegations of spreading misinformation about the Covid-19 cure capacity of the product.