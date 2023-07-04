Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Uttarakhand CM meets PM Modi, seeks 1546 cr for Kichha Khatima railway project

Uttarakhand CM meets PM Modi, seeks 1546 cr for Kichha Khatima railway project

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 04, 2023 04:01 PM IST

Dhami also invited the PM to be the chief guest in the global investors summit to be held in the state in December

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national Capital and requested him for funds worth 1,546 crore needed for the Kichha Khatima Railway Station project.

Dhami highlighted the financial condition of his state and requested that the entire cost be borne by the central government. (HT photo)
Dhami highlighted the financial condition of his state and requested that the entire cost be borne by the central government.



“With the objective of attracting national and international investors in the state, a global investors summit is being held in Dehradun in the second week of December. Under PM’s guidance the investor conference will be successfully completed,” he said.

Also Read:Uttarakhand CM seeks 1774 crore for Song Dam drinking water project in Dehradun

Dhami said the estimated cost of the Kichha Khatima Railway Station project is 1,546 crore.



The CM also urged the PM that approval should be given to shift the main railway station of Dehradun to Harrawala.

In order to streamline the traffic in Dehradun and Rishikesh, he requested approval to shift the main railway station of Dehradun to Harrawala and transfer the land of the old railway station under Rishikesh to the state government.

